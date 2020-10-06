Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A40 this afternoon, with one airlifted to a Cardiff Hospital.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision between Withybush Roundabout, Haverfordwest, and the Corner Piece Inn, Rudbaxton at around noon today (Tuesday, October 6).
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 12.20pm today, Tuesday, October 6, to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Rubaxton area of Haverfordwest.
"We sent one rapid response car, two emergency ambulances and the Wales Air Ambulance.
"One patient was taken by air to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff."
A police spokesperson confirmed that another person had also been taken to hospital.
They said: "We were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A40, Haverfordwest to Wolfscastle, near Rudbaxton, at around 12.30pm today.
"Two people have been taken to hospital.
"The road remains closed and motorists are advised to use alternative routes."