A BAN on third party sales of puppies and kittens is set to be introduced in Wales.

Lucy's Law - named after a dog who was rescued from a puppy farm in Wales - is already in force in England.

After a Welsh public consultation found 98 per cent agree with a ban on third party puppy sales, environment minister Lesley Griffiths has confirmed that the ban will come into force before next May.

People in Pembrokeshire and across Wales who supported the campaign have been thanked by Eluned Morgan MS for Mid and West Wales.

Ms Morgan said:

For years, I have raised awareness of puppy farming in West Wales in the Welsh Parliament, a campaign that has brought together campaigners and volunteers engaged in rescuing breeding dogs and their pups. "Through their powerful experiences and the heartbreaking stories of people caught out by unscrupulous sellers, we gained the backing of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire councils to improve our animal welfare legislation which has been a welcome and important step in winning this campaign."

The move has been welcomed by The Kennel Club, the UK’s largest organisation dedicated to the health and welfare of dogs.

It has long called for an end to the sale of puppies in pet shops and by other third party retailers, as puppy farmers often use such outlets to dupe unsuspecting members of the public who never see the terrible conditions that the pups were raised in.

Holly Conway, head of public affairs at The Kennel Club described the move as 'a vital step forward to tackle the cruel puppy farming industry.'

She added:

Sadly, too often, irresponsible breeders both in Wales and elsewhere have depended on commercial third party sellers – like ‘dealers’ or pet shops – to disguise the horrific conditions puppies are bred and brought up in to the public, readily making a huge profit while causing untold suffering. “When this policy is implemented it should stop the suffering of many dogs and send a very strong message to puppy buyers that it is never ok to see a puppy in any environment other than the one it was born and raised in, and with its mum.

"It’s absolutely vital, particularly in the current climate, that people wanting to get a dog take their time to really do their research, find a responsible breeder and bring home a happy, healthy new addition to the family, and avoid any unnecessary suffering caused by quick decisions which play into the hands of profit-hungry puppy farmers.

"We call upon the Welsh Government to bring forward this legislation without undue delay.”

Paula Boyden, veterinary director at Dogs Trust, said: “The welfare of our nation’s dogs is our highest priority and this is a really important step in helping to eradicate the sale of puppies bred in poor conditions.

“However, this is just one piece of the puzzle to stopping this awful trade. We urge the Welsh government to introduce additional measures including the regulation of rehoming organisations and sanctuaries, ensure full traceability of all puppies being bred and sold, and strengthening the pet travel scheme so the ban is robust and enforceable.”