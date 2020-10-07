THE Milford Haven branch of Todaros has closed after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.
Public Health Wales had said that the store could reopen but the decision has been taken to close the store until further notice.
Todaro’s said on their Facebook page that the decision had been taken as an ‘extra precaution’ and for the health and safety of clients and staff.
It also said that the salon has been deep cleaned and fogged with PX-ULV disinfectant.
The statement added: “Please be assured that we are taking this incident extremely seriously and if anyone has any concerns please contact us directly via email todaros.hwest@gmail.com
“Any clients booked in this week will be contacted today.
“Thank you for all your continued support and love during this difficult time.”