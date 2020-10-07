Heavy rain is expected to hit Pembrokeshire tonight, with a yellow weather warning in place.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering Pembrokeshire and the rest of Wales from 9pm this evening, Wednesday, October 7.
Heavy rain may bring travel disruption and flooding in some areas, the Met Office has warned, with 40-60mm of rain possible.
The weather warning is in place until 9am tomorrow.
In a statement, the Met Office said: "Rain, often heavy, developing over Wales early Wednesday evening and moving east across central and some northern parts of England overnight.
"As much as 40-60 mm of rain is likely to fall over some hills and mountains in Wales, with 20-30 mm quite widely elsewhere in Wales and also over some other parts of the warning area.
"Following recent very wet weather some travel disruption and flooding is likely."
The Met Office has issued advice for travelling in storms, which can be found here.