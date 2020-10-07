The Three mobile network has been restored for thousands of users across the country - after many were unable to make a phone call or access the internet.

We've put together everything we know about the situation.

What happened?

According to Downdetector, issues with the Three network were first reported at about 8.47am this morning (Wednesday, October 7, 2020).

The website, which detects technology faults across a number of sectors from TV to broadband and mobile networks, was later met dozens more reports of problems from those on the Three mobile network at about 9.15am.

What have Three said about the outage?

A spokesperson from Three UK told us: “Three’s services have now been restored for affected customers.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the issue.”

The spokesperson added there was an issue from 8.20am to 9.05am on Wednesday (October 7), and confirmed the issue has been fixed for all customers.

What did users on the Three network say about the issues?

Many took to social media to share their frustration.

One posted on Twitter: "Had no phone service/internet since 11.30pm last night. There has been no information at all from @ThreeUK, @ThreeUKSupport on Twitter."

Another added: "My signal has been down all morning - what is going on? I must have signal issues every week except this time there’s absolutely no bars of signal at all please help."

Where can Three mobile users go for updates?

Those with the mobile network have been urged to go to this help page for further updates: http://www.three.co.uk/support/network_and_coverage/network_support.