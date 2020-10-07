A MAN who 'acted inappropriately' in front of a schoolgirl on a train is being sought by police.
Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) have released a CCTV image of the man following a report of outraging public decency.
A spokesperson said: "A man is reported to have acted inappropriately in front of a young girl travelling to school at around 7:30am on September 10.
"Despite the girl moving seats several times, the man continued to follow her until he alighted at Whitland railway station.
"Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation."
If you recognise him or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2000063805.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.