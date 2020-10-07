The vital work of local healthcare heroes will be highlighted and celebrated during a special awards ceremony .

The third annual Western Telegraph Health And Care Awards will be held digitally on December 5, in association with BMI Werndale Hospital and Bluestone National Park Resort, and nominations are now open.

The awards will celebrate exceptional people and the amazing work they carry out in our communities, and share their stories.

Psychological well-being is at the heart of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Award category.

Nominations are invited for individuals, teams, groups and organisations who are strengthening and promoting mental health to individuals or communities and helping them to gain control over their lives.

The 2019 winners of this award were Haverfordwest-based community interest company Get The Boys a Lift, which strives to help improve mental health within the local community and further afield.

The organisation launched in 2016 with a five-day fundraising hitch-hike around Wales to raise awareness of mental health issues and suicide prevention in young people. Further challenges followed and the team started to print clothing to help open discussions and attract donations.

Get the Boys a Lift has donated thousands of pounds to national and local mental health organisations to help them continue and get more people talking about mental health.

They went on to open the coffee and clothing shop 'Our Place' in Dew Street, Haverfordwest, which also acts as a drop-in offering support for people in the community.

Last year’s Health and Care Award event shone a light on their important work.

A Get The Boys a Lift spokesman said: “We had a great experience last year receiving the award.

“It was a great opportunity for us to meet other people all working in a field in which people are trying to help, as well as what a great platform it gave us to promote our work and cause, as well as inform people of the sometime unnoticed work that goes on here in our community.”

To nominate a local healthcare hero visit www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/healthandcareawards