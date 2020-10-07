A SECOND case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Ysgol Greenhill in Tenby.
It follows confirmation of a first case at the school last Friday, October 2, which was the first known case in any school in Pembrokeshire.
The second case has been confirmed from within the group of children - understood to be around 14 in number - who were asked to self-isolate following the first case.
Parents and members of the local community were informed about the second case in a letter on the school's Facebook page yesterday (Tuesday October 6), from headteacher Raymond McGovern.
He said:
The school is in regular contact with those who have tested positive and we are pleased and reassured they are not experiencing significant symptoms and make good progress in terms of their recovery.
"We wish them well and a speedy return to full health."
Pembrokeshire County Council, Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board are working with the school to ensure that all possible precautionary measures are being taken to minimise risk of transmission of the virus.
Parents and guardians do not need to contact the school to find out if their child has been affected.
Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, said:
I want to reassure everyone that a great deal of work has taken place to minimise risk of transmission of the virus in a school setting.
“However, if Covid-19 is suspected or confirmed, procedures are in place to deal with the situation quickly and effectively.”