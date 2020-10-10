Abermawr and Aberbach are beautiful beaches in the north western corner of Pembrokeshire, about five miles west of Fishguard.

Like their Welsh names suggest, one is big and one is small and like any part of the Pembrokeshire coastline they are rugged and remote.

From time to time the name of Abermawr surfaces when anyone launches into the story of the railways coming to Pembrokeshire and of course, the name of Isambard Kingdom Brunel (1806-1859) features large.

Ireland was seen as having an economy/population on the rise that was worth tapping into and the frenetic, hastily put together plans involved each railway company trying to outmanoeuvre rivals in reaching it.

Pembrokeshire didn’t initially hold any interest for Brunel or the others, it was merely land over which rail lines had to be laid to get to a suitable point at which a port could be constructed to start more efficient trading with Ireland.

All of this was being not only planned, but starting to be put into operation as early as the mid 1840s; long before any connection came to Haverfordwest in December 1853.

Fishguard was going to be the wealth bringing connection with Ireland and preliminary works in that country were well advanced.

Brunel however had some misgivings and anxieties regarding the costs required to turn Fishguard (and an appropriate Irish port) into a major rail and sea trade centre, and desperate to cut costs, decided that Abermawr might suit his purposes better, allowing a slightly shorter rail route and sea crossing.

It was however a much bigger tragedy that brought all of this to an abrupt halt; the Irish potato famine that ravaged Ireland between 1845-1850.

With the Irish population decimated (over one million deaths from starvation), the economy in ruins, and those that had survived desperately trying to get out of the country (another one million – many to Pembrokeshire, where the treatment they received was anything but sympathetic), the possibility of any rail connection west of Swansea was suddenly a distinct improbability – for a while.

The preliminary work that had already been undertaken towards the north of the county was abandoned at Treffgarne.

If you have an imagination, and are keen enough, there are rough patches on the ground going inland from the coast that suggest where the rail line was going to be placed and testify to the preparatory work. So that’s Abermawr – or is it?

As you move north from Abermawr towards the beautiful little cove of Aberbach, you will encounter (if you know what to look for) The Cable Hut and therein lies another story that is crammed with an international cast.

Inevitably, Brunel features once again although in an indirect and posthumous capacity, but other names, some of which, will be familiar to many, such as Samuel Morse (1791-1872), electromagnetic scientist Michael Faraday (1791-1867), or the genius mathematician and thermodynamic physicist William Thompson (1824-1907) who became Lord Kelvin amongst them.

What connects them with the Pembrokeshire coastline is the transatlantic telegraph project and The Cable Hut is where a cable, laid across the Atlantic, across Ireland and finally the Irish sea connected the US with mainland Britain.

It was an incredibly ambitious step into the modern age which made and lost fortunes and reputations, and sometimes necessitated on the spot decisions or actions.

On both sides of the Atlantic great leaps were being made in telegraphy as early as the 1830s.

In the US, Samuel Morse, talented portrait painter turned inventor, with others (although Morse fought continuously to be given sole recognition) progressed the idea of telegraphy and received financial aid from the government, despite the US Post Master suggesting that he could see little financial reward or value to the public being derived from it.

In 1844 Morse sent a message from Washington to Baltimore over a line laid for the occasion measuring over twenty miles. In this country, William Cook (1806-1879) inventor, and Charles Wheatstone (1802-1875) a remarkable, self-taught inventor and electrical engineer, found their interests allied and formed a partnership in 1837 with Wheatstone assuming the prominent scientific element of the team.

