ENHANCED security measures are being put in place at the Silverdale Lodge in Johnston following a recent incident of anti-social behaviour.

A 24-hour support service is also being implemented which will be run by Pembrokeshire County Council along with its partner agencies.

The service will be operated by the Pobl Group and Goleudy who will work with the Lodge’s residents to assist with access to additional support services, benefits and secure longer-term housing.

It will also ensure that residents adhere to their terms and conditions while at the Silverdale.

Among the new measures being installed are motion sensors, external lighting and an entry system.

The Silverdale came into use by the Council as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic when Welsh Government instructed all Welsh local authorities that any homeless person should be offered temporary accommodation if needed.

Johnston councillor Ken Rowlands said he had been ‘inundated’ with concerns from the community about the people using the lodge.

It is anticipated that the 24/7 support service and the additional measures taken will have a positive impact on the Silverdale residents and alleviate some of the community’s concerns.

Michelle Bateman, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, explained: “We were made aware of a recent incident involving individuals temporarily housed at the Silverdale. Together with the police, we quickly took action to remove them.

“We take any reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and will not tolerate individuals acting in a way which impacts negatively on other residents or the community.

“We recognise that while the Johnston community support those faced with homelessness, they have genuine concerns due to the behaviour of a minority of the Silverdale tenants.

“We hope that by introducing a single point of contact for the community, we can collate concerns and deal with them quickly. We would like to reassure residents and the community that we take their safety seriously.”

Anyone with concerns or questions regarding the project should email: housingCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or phone: 01437 764551 and ask to speak to the Customer Liaison Team.

They will collate all enquiries and ensure a response is delivered.

The council is now also working with the Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) after enquiries on how the community could support some of the Silverdale residents.

PAVS’ dedicated Community Connector Mia Gillies will work with the community to foster greater cohesion and communication between local and temporary residents.

Within her role as Community Connector, she can signpost people to organisations offering information, advice and assistance, volunteering opportunities and support individuals to access a range of activities. Mia Gillies can be contacted on: 07595 192931