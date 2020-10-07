COMMUNITY groups across Pembrokeshire are being urged to apply for funding that has been given to policing teams in the county.

The fund has been made available by the Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn.

Neighbourhood Policing teams (NPT) in Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest and Tenby have each been given £10,000 and communities are being invited to vote on how the money is allocated.

The NPT’s are calling on partner organisations and people who live or work in the towns to join forces and form a community planning group to make key decisions.

The money could be used to fund projects that aim to improve safety within a community.

It is part of a wider £140,000 fund which has been shared with all teams across the Dyfed-Powys force area.

Mr Llywelyn said it was ‘vital’ that residents had a say in how money is spent in their local area.

He added: “They are best placed to work with the police, and indeed other partner agencies, to identify where the money is needed and what would most benefit the local communities.

“Communities should be influencing the decisions.

“I urge the various community groups in Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby to consider the funding that I have made available, and to contact their local NPT to discuss ideas, so the whole community can work together to improve community safety.”

The planning group will attend several meetings – either socially distanced or online – over the next few months to agree on key decisions and planning.

Details will then be released on how groups can apply for the funding, and an event will take place, giving people a chance to vote on which projects should benefit.

Superintendent Ifan Charles, force lead on participatory budgeting, said: “This is a way of giving communities a greater say in how their community evolves.

“Problem solving to find long term solutions to solve the issues that cause communities the greatest harm, is at the core of our new neighbourhood policing model.

“Through informed community engagement and problem solving, the new neighbourhood structure should reduce the long-term harm for our communities and with that, demand on our response officers, but this will only work if our communities and partners are equally engaged.

If you live, work or play in Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock or Tenby and would like to be involved, or if you have any questions, please register an interest with:

Haverfordwest: zoe.monk@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk

Milford Haven: rachel.o'neill@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk

Pembroke Dock: rhiannon.tebbutt@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk

Tenby: andrew.griffiths8028@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk

You can also follow the NPT teams on Twitter for further updates.