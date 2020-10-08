Western Telegraph sports editor Gordon Thomas worked with Dave when they were both employed by the West Wales Guardian - here is his tribute to Dave.

One of Pembrokeshire’s most revered old school journalists died last week.

David Morgan, aged 92, from Haverfordwest, worked straight from leaving school until he retired in the local newspaper business.

Many colleagues and close associates fondly knew called him ‘Dickie Slush’ a nickname that stuck from his school days.

Without a shadow of doubt, in my opinion, Dave was one of if not the best journalists in Pembrokeshire. His dedication was equalled by superb writing skills, and he was highly thought of by his fellow work colleagues and readers alike.

Luckily, I had the privilege of working alongside Dave in the 1980s when he was news editor of the West Wales Guardian, at the time a popular rival paper to the Western Telegraph.

Billy Richards, Len Mullins, Ethel Clark, Jon Lees, Gareth Davies, Colin Kaijaks, Billy Davies, Colin East, Beverly Mortimer, Lee Morrissey, Karen Kemble etc where just some of the Guardian reporters he worked with; many of whom were also colleagues at the Western Telegraph at various times in theie careers.

Dave started his journalistic life at the Western Telegraph in the 1950s but moved to rival West Wales Guardian in the 1970s when then owner Hector Hammond convinced him to jump ship.

On a weekly basis he consistently led his team from the front, covering many breaking and interesting front page scoops plus some highly sought-after national stories.

This extremely talented all-rounder would cover the nitty gritty of reporting at court cases, attending council meetings, even writing a church or WI par or anything else that was required covering in the locality.

He was not afraid of getting his hands dirty, as Dave would and could turn his hand to anything. In the good old days of hot metal, way before today’s modern technology, the chain-smoking news hound made sure the front page was personally put to bed every week, and he would join forces with a compositor on the stone, to ensure that the page did not go to press until he was entirely satisfied - such was the high standards, pride and dedication he had for his work.

At the Guardian he guided and instructed journalists in his old-school, forthright manner, where he called a spade a spade. He worked long hours, often beyond the call of duty, making sure the paper never missed deadline. If a big news story broke, he would stop the press and get it changed - much to the annoyance of the print staff.

Dave had a huge passion for sport and was a avid supporter of Haverfordwest RFC, he covered many matches for the paper, but loved nothing more than socialising afterwards, having a few beers and cigarettes in the clubhouse at the Blues’ old clubhouse situated on the Fishguard Road, now the retail park.

Before Dave retired, he held the position of Western Telegraph sports editor, his honest match accounts were highly valued by players in Pembrokeshire.

Condolences to wife Joyce, family and many friends.

RIP Dave - it was a privilege and an honour to have known and worked with such a top bloke.