NEYLAND's High Street is to get its first defibrillator thanks to a donation from the operators of Weir Point Wind Farm, Llanstadwell.
On Monday, October 5, the town clerk announced that JLEN Wind had agreed to pay £1,200 for a defibrillator which will be placed in High Street.
The Co-operative store have allowed it to be placed outside their premises.
Tenby and District First Responders have been approached to undertake the purchase and installation and check the device on a regular basis.
The Mayor, Councillor Simon Hancock said: “Defibrillators are essential, life-saving equipment and we are really pleased to see this accessible in the centre of the town. We are most grateful to JLEN Wind for their financial support.”