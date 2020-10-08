A £15m investment into 80 new lodges to meet ‘staycation’ demand is being planned for Bluestone National Park Resort.

The announcement by the company comes as it finally got the go-ahead to restore the nearby 19th century Blackpool Mill and turn it in to a ‘heritage restaurant’.

Bluestone – which employs more than 700 people on its 500-acre site near Canaston Bridge – says it is ‘determined to invest further in the business, despite the current pandemic and the challenges it is creating for the tourism industry’.

The proposals are “a very significant investment in tourism for Pembrokeshire, Wales and the UK,” said the company’s head of projects, Liz Weedon.

The pre-application consultation to build the 80 new ‘superior, environmentally-sensitive’ lodges at Bluestone was launched on Wednesday, October 7.

The construction phase would create and support over 250 jobs, with nearly 90 operational jobs on site following the completion of the works.

The new lodges have the potential to increase spending in the surrounding area by up to £1m per year, the company said.

Bluestone currently 344 lodges, studios and cottages on site, where almost 155,000 visitors were welcomed in 2019.

The company works with and supports a wide range of suppliers across Wales with 65% of its £7.8m expenditure being retained within its home county of Pembrokeshire.

Liz Weedon added:

We are also really excited about our proposed development, which cements Bluestone’s firm commitment to further investment, job creation and supporting the wider regional economy. “It has been a very challenging year for everyone; we are proud and privileged to be based in Pembrokeshire and see real potential for the county to significantly benefit from staycation demand in the future.”

Earlier this week, on Tuesday October 6, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority approved a change of use application for Blackpool Mill to be turned into the restaurant, with a cafe and exhibition space in the adjacent former cottage and forge building.

The restaurant will be open year-round to the public, as well as Bluestone resort guests, and will serve lunches, cream teas and dinner.

Described as ‘upscale’, it will create over 35 year-round jobs and showcase produce from local suppliers.

Work is due to start soon.

Ms Weedon added:

The regeneration of the mill will have great benefits for Pembrokeshire – we are committed to breathing new life into the mill whilst preserving and restoring its historic past”.

The mill is owned by Sir Edward Dashwood and was built by one of his ancestors who lived at Slebech Park.

In the 1950s, Sir Edward's mother opened the building as a tourist attraction and restaurant, and he subsequently took over the business 'before economic necessity forced us to close it in the 1990s.’

He added:

It used to be an important social hub in the county and I fully support Bluestone’s plans to bring it back to life and once more create a thriving centre and employment base in the midst of the National Park for both local and tourist visitors.”

John Brandrick of the Welsh Mills Society added: “The mill has significantly deteriorated over the last couple of years.

"In our experience, these buildings can only survive and have a new life if there is a viable economic use. We strongly welcome this decision, which will ensure Blackpool Mill’s future as an exciting local destination.”