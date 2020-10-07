Past and present members along with friends of Llysyfran YFC joined in a tractor run to raise money for the DPJ Foundation and for funds to refurbish the YFC clubroom.
It was a glorious day and over 60 tractors came along. Everyone present felt great to be able to see one another again during what has been a very difficult time, Covid-19 rules were strictly adhered to at all times.
By the end of the afternoon over £1,200 was raised and organisers gave a huge thank you to everyone who supported the event including land owners, stewards, helpers and most of all the participants.
Normal club meetings are on hold at the moment but if anyone would like to find out more about some of the events that the club is holding please contact chairman Carys on 07938 522492 or Bethan on 07972 425438.