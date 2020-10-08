SIXTH-FORMERS at Tenby's Ysgol Greenhill School have been told to study from home after a self-isolation call from the Welsh Government.

Two cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the school in the past week. They are the first known cases in any school in Pembrokeshire.

The confirmation of the first case, on October 2, resulted in a group of students - believed to be around 14 in number - being asked to self-isolate.

The second case, notified to parents and members of the local community last Tuesday, October 6, came from within this group of students.

The Welsh Government's Track Trace and Protect service has now asked extra students to self-isolate.

In a further letter to parents yesterday (Wednesday October 7), headteacher Raymond McGovern said that - although all potential contacts have been identified - sixth-formers have now been asked to study at home.

They will return to school on Monday November 2 following the conclusion of the two-week autumn half-term.

Mr McGovern said in his letter: "Following on from my letter of the 6th October, Track Trace and Protect have advised us that they require additional students, who may have been in contact with those who have tested positive, to self-isolate.

"These additional numbers only involve students in the Sixth Form and goes beyond those strictly defined as being in ‘close contact’.

Consequently, we made the decision last night that all Sixth Form students should study from home today (Wednesday October 7), while we ensured every potential ‘extended contact’ had been identified and informed of the need to self-isolate. This has now been achieved. "As an additional precautionary measure, the Leadership Team at the school have considered all the options. "With the support of the Chair or Governors, we have made the decision that for the next 7 school days, the remainder of this half term, all Sixth Form lessons will be delivered virtually.

"Sixth Form students will not be required to attend school. The intention is that Sixth Form students will return to school on Monday 2nd November for the commencement of the second half of the autumn term.

“We are confident that all students will be provided with a quality learning experience, via virtual means, to successfully continue with their AS/A2 level studies."

Mr McGovern said in his previous letter: "The school is in regular contact with those who have tested positive and we are pleased and reassured they are not experiencing significant symptoms and make good progress in terms of their recovery.

"We wish them well and a speedy return to full health."