Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the A40 Haverfordwest on Tuesday afternoon.
The road traffic collision occurred at around 12.20pm on Tuesday, October 6, at the junction to Poyston Cross.
A police spokesperson said: "Two vehicles were involved in the collision.
"Sadly, a male passenger sustained fatal injuries. Next of kin have been advised.
"A female was also taken to hospital for treatment.
"Anyone travelling along this stretch of road at the time of the collision who had dashcam footage, or saw the collision or the vehicles involved, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit."
If you are able to help the police with their investigation this can be done online at: bit.ly/dppReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20201006-86