There will be no fun at the Portfield Fair this year but historic traditions have been kept alive.

On Wednesday, October 7, Haverfordwest Town Council representatives met up with members of the Showmen's Guild of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, in the Scotchwell car park, where the fair would have been held.

The common crier, David Rye, read out the charter before the mayor gave a speech about the importance of the fair.

The reading of the charter has been a tradition dating back to 1694, and states the town can hold three fairs or festivals without needing to obtain “any warrant, brief or proceedings”.

Dean Deakin, chairman of the Showman’s Guild spoke about the importance of keeping the traditions going.

“It is a long, ongoing tradition, the Portfield Fair,” Mr Deakin said. “In these uncertain times, everyone is having to be cautious.

“We want to keep our old traditions - when things go back to normal we can always say that this tradition was kept.

“Usually the car park will be filled with families and youngsters having fun as they have done for many years.

“I feel the town council has come to the correct decision cancelling this year’s event. They don’t want to put the public and our members at risk.”

Mr Deakin stressed the fair would be back next year.

Councillor Sue Murray, the mayor of Haverfordwest, echoed Mr Deakin’s comments about the importance of keeping traditions going but said the fair needed to be held in a bigger location.

She said: “We have worked hard to get the fair moved to Rifleman’s Field, but we kept getting blocked.

“I would like to see more work done by Pembrokeshire County Council to get the fair on there.

“It’s only for three nights and I’m sure that if they asked, the majority of people in Haverfordwest would like to see them up there.”

The fair has been held at many locations throughout the town over the years, including St Thomas Green.

Discussions about moving it to another location have been ongoing for many years.