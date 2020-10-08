POLICE officers across Pembrokeshire reported no issues at several archaeological sites as the autumn Equinox passed.

The equinox is celebrated at the beginning of a new season and visitor numbers can increase at these sites as people gather to mark the occasion.

Officers and representatives from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park attended several sites including Carn Ffoi, Bedd Morris stone, Carreg Coetan, Pentre Ifan, Bedd yr afanc, Drygarn, Gors Fawr and Bwlch y Gwynt but did not find any issues.

Dyfed-Powys Police heritage lead Sergeant Lynwen Thomas said it was important to visit the site to ensure that nobody was breaching Covid-19 regulations and to check that no damage had been caused.

Officers and PCSOs from across Dyfed-Powys continue to be trained in the importance of spotting and investigating heritage crimes at these sites as part of the HeritageWatch scheme.

A virtual training event has already been held with the National Park and other police forces.

Sgt Thomas said: “These sites hold so much importance, and unfortunately we do come across damage which is sometimes irreparable.

“We were pleased to see that there were no issues identified with the equinox.”

“We are fortunate to have a number of scheduled archaeological sites in our force area that are of immense national and international significance, and attract visitors from across the world.

“It is important that officers are aware of these sites and their history, in order to correctly deal with reports of crimes affecting them – that’s the purpose of these training days, which have now expanded to include colleagues from the other Welsh forces.”

For more information about heritage crime, how to identify and report it, as well as details about the HeritageWatch scheme, visit https://www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/about-the-national-park/archaeology/heritagewatch/

Alternatively, like the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/heritagewatch.pembs