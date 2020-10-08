Wales YFC AGM 2020

Pembrokeshire young farmer Katie Davies was re-elected as Wales YFC chairman for the forthcoming year 2020/2021 at the recent YFC annual meeting.

The meeting was held virtually with all counties in Wales participating.

Katie has been a member of Llysyfran YFC for 19 years and has held all official posts and competed in most of the competitions.

She is a past Junior Member of the Year, senior member, county queen and Pembrokeshire YFC county chairman. She has represented county and Wales YFC in numerous competitions including public speaking, stockjudging and entertainment. She has also participated in the YFC overseas programme and visited Patagonia on behalf of Wales YFC last October.

Katie works an agricultural adviser with Agri Advisor in Pumsaint and is also very involved with the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society.

Katie said that as with all organisations, it had been a very difficult year for the YFC movement with competitions and events having to be cancelled from March onwards due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But she expressed her pride in the work members have undertaken in raising money for various charities and helping within their communities during the past seven months. However, she is hoping to have the opportunity to visit other counties in Wales next year and get to meet some of the grassroots members.

Her vice-chairman for the next year will be Caryl Haf, a member of Llanddewi Brefi YFC in Ceredigion, who was also re-elected.