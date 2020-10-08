WE would love to hear about that special person in your community that has gone above and beyond during these uncertain times.
Tell us how they've helped, what they've done and what makes them shine by putting them forward for LOCALiQ Local Hero 2020.
It couldn't be easier to nominate your choice.
Simply scan the QR code below and complete the online form.
Don't forget to include your own details, as we may need to contact you for more information about your nomination.
If you don't want to fill in the online form, just send us your nomination via post – by either printing out the nomination form or writing a letter.
Remember to include the following details:
*Nominee's name and contact details, including email address (if possible)
*Your contact details
*Why you think they deserve to win (in under 400 words)
All post entries need to be sent to:
Local Hero 2020
Western Telegraph
Western Tangiers
Fishguard Road
HAVERFORDWEST
SA62 4BU
Closing date for all entries is October 18, 2020
Regional winners will be announced on October 20, 2020
Champion of Champions will be announced on October 27 2020
• Please remember our normal T&Cs apply.
For more information on these, please visit www.newsquest.co.uk/terms-conditions/