The leading supermarket chains have released an update on the delivery rules for those who carry out online shopping.

We've put together what each of the big retailers have said.

Asda

In an update on Asda's website, the supermarket said delivery drivers will maintain at least a two metre distance at all times.

The retailer said: "Our colleagues have been provided with alcohol hand gel and cleaning materials to keep our equipment clean for every order.

"At Asda we know that care homes do important work to help and support some of our nation’s most vulnerable people. So we have given our existing care home customers priority access to our delivery slots. This is an extra Asda initiative alongside our work with government.

"In order to manage demand and make sure we’re serving every online customer possible, new delivery passes are not available right now.

"Unfortunately we cannot guarantee delivery slots to existing Delivery Pass customers either, so if you do not save money on your delivery pass, we will refund the difference automatically with an eVoucher.

"This saving guarantee comes into effect after you’ve completed your 6 or 12 month period for the Anytime Delivery Pass.

"To ensure there is enough for everyone, we will occasionally place purchase limits on certain products that are in high demand."

Tesco

In a statement on Tesco's website, the supermarket said: "Our deliveries are continuing, and we’ll deliver to customers in self-isolation. You can let us know that you’re in self-isolation when you order (using the delivery notes box) or let the driver know at the door so that they can deliver safely.

"We’re no longer automatically delivering with bags and trayliners, so you’ll need to choose to get your shopping in bags when you check out.

"This helps our driver limit the time they need to spend on your doorstep and helps keep them safe. In line with government guidelines for single-use plastic bags, we’re charging 40p for bags.

"Our drivers have also been told how to check a customer’s age during these circumstances. For example, they may ask you to verify your age by showing them proof of identification, where possible, either from a distance or through a window/glass.

"Drivers may have to remove any age-restricted products from your order and return them to store for a refund if they can’t verify your age."

Morrisons

In an update on deliveries, Morrisons said: "When it's time for your order to be delivered, it's essential that you let us know if you are self-isolating so our delivery drivers can take the necessary precautions when fulfilling your order.

"This will include placing your order on your doorstep and contacting you via telephone to ensure it's received.

"As such, please make sure your contact details are up to date in your account, and update us on your isolation status under the 'delivery instructions' section of your account.

"In certain areas you can now hand your bags back for recycling - please check with your driver."

Sainsbury's

In an update to shoppers, Sainsbury's said: "We have been working hard to expand our service across home delivery and we are now able to offer home delivery slots to many of our customers.

"We’re continuing to prioritise access to home delivery slots for vulnerable customers, and are releasing new slots regularly.

"In order to protect the safety and wellbeing of our customers and colleagues we are taking a number of steps to ensure that we are able to deliver to you as safely as possible. This allows us to continue deliveries to self-isolating customers.

"Drivers will use alcohol based hand sanitiser regularly throughout their deliveries.

"For customers who can travel to our stores, we've expanded our contactless Click & Collect service to over 300 locations.

"Contactless Click & Collect allows you to place an order online and pick it up from a collection point in the store car park. Slots are subject to availability.

"To avoid congestion and queues, we'd recommend that you don't arrive early for your slot.

"We'd also encourage you to avoid the beginning of your slot time, which is often very busy."