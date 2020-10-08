MS Paul Davies has said he will take concerns raised by businesses that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic back to the Senedd to make sure they are addressed.

With the Covid-19 pandemic hitting many local businesses hard, Senedd Member Paul Davies has been out to visit some of them to see what plans they are making for the future.

Paul recently visited Nolton Stables in Haverfordwest and Gellifawr Woodland Retreat in the Gwaun Valley.

Nolton Stables has been looking at a number of plans and has recently set up a ‘drive in’ cinema experience, where you can park your car up and watch a movie, with a view of St Brides Bay in the background.

Mr Davies said: “Whilst there’s no denying that it’s been tough, the team here have worked so hard and diversified where they can. The facilities on offer at Nolton Stables are outstanding and I’ll certainly be keeping an eye out for the next series of film nights.”

The Gellifawr Woodland Retreat, voted as the best wedding venue at the welsh National Wedding Awards in 2018 and 2019, is one of many businesses in the hospitality sector that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Speaking after his visit, Mr Davies said that the retreat was an ‘important’ local employer.

He added: “I was delighted to meet with Nia and hear how Covid-19 restrictions has impacted the retreat and its operations. Of course, both the hospitality sector and the wedding industry has been hit hard by the pandemic and it was really useful to hear about some of the challenges that the business has faced and learn more about how Governments at all levels can support the sector going forward.”