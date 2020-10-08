A SECOND member of staff at Todaro’s Milford Haven store has tested positive for coronavirus.
Todaro’s confirmed on Tuesday, October 6, that one of its staff members had tested positive and that the Milford Haven branch would be closed.
Today, Thursday, October 8, the hairdressers confirmed that after waiting for results to come back, a second member of staff had tested positive.
A spokesperson said: “They are both experiencing very mild symptoms and recovering well at home.
“The Salon will remain closed until at least next Tuesday, but we will keep you all updated.
“All clients who had come into contact with the 2 members of staff have been contacted by track and trace.”
The Haverfordwest Salon is open as usual and all health and safety regulations are being followed as they have since they reopened back in July.