MILFORD Haven’s popular fireworks display, put on by the town’s Round Table, has had to be cancelled this year.
The Round Table said they had been ‘continuously reviewing’ the guidelines and restrictions on mass gatherings and added they the cancellation was made with ‘great sadness’.
A spokesperson for the Round Table said: “The health, safety and well-being of the community of Milford Haven will always be at the heart of every event which we organise and despite it being an outdoor event, it's popularity attracts thousands of people where social distancing is not possible.
“All at Milford Haven Round Table want nothing more than to be putting on big community events whilst raising money for local causes, but we hope you understand the reasons behind this decision.”
The Round Table added that they are now focussing their efforts on putting on some ‘amazing events’ for 2021 and also hope to go ahead with thus year’s Santa Run.