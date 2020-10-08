Haverfordwest recruitment agency, Gorilla ERP is celebrating being named best Business to Business Start Up at the Wales Start Up Awards.
Gorilla Erp is a specialist recruitment agency that works with global brands including Burberry and Deloitte. Since its launch the company has developed an exclusive list of ERP associates that have helped to deliver high profile IT transformation projects across the world including a prestigious greenfield SAP site in Europe. Further success has come from being named as a Tier 1 ERP recruitment partner for Capgemini and Deloitte.
Gorilla Erp has seen its revenue double year on year and are and is now focused on entering the US market.
The agency was created by Dean Harrison who has over 17 years' experience in the recruitment industry. He relocated to Pembrokeshire to get a better work life balance after his son recovered from a serious illness.
Dean said “We are thrilled about being named as Business to Business Start Up 2020 it's been a year of unprecedented challenges which makes the recognition of all our hard work even more special. We're looking forward to the future as we continue to work on our ambitious growth plans and put Pembrokeshire on the map."
The judges commented that they were impressed by the company’s ability to work internationally from a rural base and with the family focused approach of the business.
For more information visit gorillaerp.co.uk
