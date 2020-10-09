AROUND 17,500 masks have been distributed to help local good causes in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire keep up their work during the Covid-19 crisis.
Bluestone and Business in the Community (BITC) have taken the masks to:
• Pembrokeshire Frame
• VC Gallery
• Get the Boys a Lift
• Action for Children
• Milford Youth Matters
• Value Independence
• Pembrokeshire Association of Community Transport
• Xcel Project, Carmarthenshire
Bluestone's head of corporate responsibility, Marten Lewis, said: "We are delighted to be helping BITC’s National Business Response Network to co-ordinate the distribution of the masks.
"This continues to be a challenging time for everyone, and it’s so important that organisations across Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire can keep up their great work."
The National Business Response Network aims to connect business support to community need in the Covid-19 crisis.
Bluestone is a BITC Member and has helped to find those that would benefit from the donation, supporting organisations to continue the amazing work they do locally.
BITC Cymru director, Sue Husband, added: "It is great to see responsible businesses across Wales supporting their local communities at this time of unprecedented need.
"Bluestone, an ever-active BITC Cymru member, has once again risen to the challenge by helping us take practical action in the fight against Covid-19.
" Volunteering as a hub to take delivery of a generous donation of face masks and helping to distribute them to those most in need, through local community organisations, Bluestone demonstrate what it means to be a responsible business.
"Thank you to Marten and the team at Bluestone, who have been a key partner in supporting BITC Cymru and the work of our National Business Response Network."