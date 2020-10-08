POLICE and ambulance personnel are currently at the scene of an incident outside Penally Camp in which a man has reportedly been injured.
A police spokeswoman said: "Dyfed-Powys Police received a call at 2.45pm today regarding a man who had sustained an injury outside Penally Asylum Accommodation Centre.
"Ambulance crew are currently at the scene assisting the male casualty.
"Local officers are also in attendance to establish the circumstances around the incident."
