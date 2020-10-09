Haverfordwest town councillor and mayor, Sue Murray, has announced she will soon be standing down from the council.

Cllr Murray made the announcement on Wednesday, October 7, at a meeting of Haverfordwest Town council.

The outgoing mayor said that she had largely enjoyed her time as a councillor and mayor but admitted it had not always been perfect.

"I am leaving Pembrokeshire shortly, so this is my very last meeting as your mayor," she said.

"I am relocating to the Vale of Glamorgan due to family and personal reasons.

"I have mostly enjoyed my time being a councillor. There was a certain time last year that being mayor and a councillor was hard work, upsetting and I certainly felt the clerk and I were being singled out with unwanted, nasty attention."

Ms Murray did not say what the nasty attention was, adding: "However, on the whole, I have good memories, I am proud of this town. I am proud of the way five years ago we were able to start moving the council forward.

"My intention was always to bring the council closer to the residents of Haverfordwest and I feel that as a council we have done this.

"We engage in more partnerships with Pembrokeshire County Council and local organisations and have achieved results to be proud of.

"A council should always strive to move forward. I believe councillors should not sit on a council for a long period otherwise a council becomes stale and regimented. New councillors, new ideas."

Ms Murray went on to thank the events team at the council for all their hard work, hoping the success would continue.

The outgoing mayor then praised all the office staff at the council, drawing cheers from the other councillors, she said: "I appreciate all you have done for me during my time as councillor and mayor, and I appreciate what you do for the council - I cannot express it enough."

Ms Murray ended her announcement calling on everyone to be more positive about the town.