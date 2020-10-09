BOTH Tenby lifeboats were temporarily put out of action after one of the station’s RNLI volunteers tested positive for Covid-19.
The all-weather vessel and the inshore craft were unable to launch for around 12 hours last week while a deep-clean of both lifeboats, crew kit and both stations took place.
The news of the positive test was received late on Friday October 2, with the boats back on service by late the following morning, Saturday October 3.
Tenby RNLI crew member and press officer Ben James said: “HM Coastguard were aware of the situation. Flank RNLI lifeboat stations were ready to respond to any lifeboat callout covering the Tenby area until the station was back on service.”
He added that ‘a very small minority’ of crew members who had contact with the volunteer wee subsequently asked to self-isolate.
“But this has not affected the ability to launch the lifeboats,” he added.