A new Welsh medium primary school will be established in Pembroke following full council approval.
The final determination on the future of Welsh medium education in the Pembroke area was signed off by Pembrokeshire County Council on Thursday (October 8).
It follows a public consultation on the demand for a fully Welsh-medium school for children in Pembroke, Pembroke Dock and the wider area and the publication of a statutory notice, which includes the removal of the Welsh stream from Ysgol Gelli Aur.
There is an opportunity for the council to establish the new school using Welsh Government funding and it could be up and running by January 2023.
The proposed site of the new school is Old Bush Farm, Pembroke, and was the only concern raised by some local members, who otherwise supported the plan.
Councillors also approved the publication of a statutory notice to amalgamate the Welsh medium schools Ysgol y Frenni and Ysgol y Preseli to form a three to 19 school over the two sites.
Cllr John Davies reminded full council that the Ysgol y Preseli site was needing repair and capital investment would be required while Cllr Mike James asked that the proposal be delayed to allow a new headteacher and deputy settle in.
Ysgol y Preseli headteacher Michael Davies and deputy Iola Phillips both recently announced their retirements.
