RESIDENTS in Hayscastle have been left in the dark, after Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed that it is decommissioning a streetlight in the very spot where a fatal accident occurred.

Geraint Evans lost his uncle, Arnold Evans, in 1984 after a crash involving a car and a cyclist just outside his mother's bungalow in Hayscastle.

He is worried that the council's refusal to replace the bulb in the streetlight outside the bungalow will result in more people being hurt, or worse, along the same stretch of road.

"My main concern is health and safety in the village," said Mr Evans. "There are people walking from the pub late at night. There's no pavement. There's a 40 mile per hour speed limit but it's quite a dangerous stretch near the crossroads where the pub is.

"Cars don't tend to reduce their speed until they get to the crossroads. The street light is 500 yards from the crossroads

"People do tend to pick up speed before they are out of the limit and people walk on the highway in darkness."

Mr Evans said that, in his opinion, the lamp post is 'sound enough'.

"It's starting to show decay on the top but the base is sound, it's just a case of putting a new bulb in," he said.

He added that he had explained the history of the site to the relevant person at the council but said that he felt there was 'no understanding of what could be avoided if they just put a simple bulb back in place'.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said:

"The streetlight in question has been found to be in poor condition and requires substantial work to restore it to working order.

"The light does not form part of a system of lighting and appears to provide little benefit to the general public.

"Therefore, in such cases, we apply the council's street lighting policy for remote or isolated lights which means that it will now be decommissioned.

"We appreciate that this may not be popular with residents in the immediate vicinity of the light."