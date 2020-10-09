Three of four planning applications were removed from the October committee at the last minute.

Committee chairman, Pembrokeshire County Councillor Jacob Williams, expressed concerns that the applications were withdrawn and questioned the negative impact it could have on the public perception of council decision making.

An application for permission variations at Heritage Park, Stepaside was withdrawn following correspondence the day before the meeting on October 6, raising issues with the original 2016 permission hoping to be changed.

Head of planning David Popplewell said that it required further research on the original permission.

Cllr Williams said: “It does concern me the number of applications that have been removed from meeting agendas.”

He added that it could be “because of an abundance of caution” and “suggests something went unnoticed or unaddressed during consideration of the proposal.”

Three of nine applications were withdrawn from July’s meeting he said, including the Heritage Park and Templeton applications.

County councillor Elwyn Morse’s application for a stable block at his Templeton home, recommended for refusal, was withdrawn by his planning agent.

Also withdrawn was an application for a four-bedroom house in Pembroke Dock made by Cllr Tony Wilcox’s son, which had been in the system for 19 weeks, with Cllr Wilcox calling the delays a “farce.”

Mr Popplewell said it had been withdrawn after he visited the site and felt further information was need for the planning report that was not suitable for an oral update.

“We don’t take the decision to remove applications from the agenda lightly,” added Mr Popplewell.