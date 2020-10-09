A MILFORD Haven man must pay more than £2,250 after admitting dumping household waste in a Pembrokeshire lay-by.

Brian Sandow of Ash Grove, Mount Estate, Milford Haven pleaded guilty to a charge of depositing controlled waste on land at Nash lay-by near Llangwm when he appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.

The case was brought by Pembrokeshire County Council on Friday, September 25.

Sandow, aged 39, dumped the waste, including soiled nappies and pet waste, between May 9-10, 2019.

The court was told that Pembrokeshire County Council investigated a report of fly-tipping at Nash and discovered a mattress, household furniture, children’s toys and a number of black bags.

The total waste dumped weighed 300kg and had to be recovered and disposed of at cost to taxpayers.

A closer examination of the waste discovered correspondence for a local family.

The family was contacted and it was established that the defendant had been paid £100 to remove the items and dispose of the waste.

Communications showed that the fee agreed took into consideration the defendant incurring charges for taking the items to the ‘tip’

The family confirmed Sandow and another man had collected the waste in a large van on May 9th.

Sandow had not provided an explanation under caution, having twice failed to attend scheduled interviews.

Magistrates ordered the defendant to pay a fine of £320, full costs of £1902.52 and a victim surcharge of £32, making a total of £2254.52.

Cllr Cris Tomos, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment said the Authority was determined to tackle fly-tipping and had set up a special team for the purpose.

He added: “There is no excuse for fly-tipping. It not only blights the countryside but is a danger to the public, our wildlife and the wider environment and is costly to clear-up.

“As a Council we will always look to prosecute those who deliberately flout the rules.

“This case should act as a warning to anyone considering dumping waste in Pembrokeshire that we will investigate and take you to court wherever possible.”

The case is also a timely reminder to members of the public that they have a duty of care for their waste and must use only registered waste carriers.

Failing to meet the duty of care means that people could be held responsible if their waste is fly-tipped or otherwise illegally disposed of and fined up to £300.

Residents wanting to dispose of waste and scrap are asked to consider the following before engaging any removal service.

For scrap, ensure the collector is licensed by the Council by checking:

https://naturalresources.wales/permits-and-permissions/waste-carriers-brokers-and-dealers-public-register/?lang=en

For waste removal, ensure the collector has an upper tier waste carrier’s licence from Natural Resources Wales.

https://naturalresources.wales/permits-and-permissions/check-for-a-permit-licence-or-exemption/?lang=en

For both waste and scrap removal:

• ask where the rubbish will end up

• don’t pay cash and insist on a receipt

• record the details (make, colour, registration number) of the vehicle used to take the rubbish away.

Cllr Tomos added: “If a removal service does not have the relevant licences you should not use them.

“You should also check where the operator you engage intends to take the waste to ensure it is disposed of legally, otherwise it could be dumped on the side of a road or burned and you could also face a criminal charge.

“We all have a duty to help prevent fly-tipping in Pembrokeshire.”

For more information on preventing fly-tipping in Pembrokeshire, including details of a £100 reward for information leading to a fixed penalty notice or successful prosecution, see: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling/fly-tipping