A PERSON at Ysgol Dyffryn Taf, Whitland has had a positive coronavirus test this week.
It has not been stated whether they are a student or member of staff.
School headteacher Julian Kennedy informed parents on Wednesday, October 7.
The week has seen two positive tests at Tenby's Greenhill School, where sixth-formers have now been told to study at home for the remainder of the current half-term.
There have also been a number of cases this week at Queen Elizabeth High, Carmarthen.
In his letter, Mr Kennedy said:
We need to advise you that an individual at the school has tested positive for Covid-19.
"Please be assured that we have robust procedures in place and the Test, Trace, Protect process is being followed.
"No pupils at the school have been in close contact with the individual concerned."
Mr Kennedy added that anyone who has been identified as close contacts will have been contacted by the TTP team and requested to self-isolate for a period of 14 days as a precautionary measure.
Carmarthenshire County Council, which posts coronavirus updates on its website, stated: "The school is directly in touch with parents to keep them informed.
"The process of testing and contact tracing is part of the ‘new normal’ and where schools follow these guidelines carefully, there is no cause for alarm.
"It is important to remember that coronavirus has not gone away. We must all remain vigilant and continue to follow the advice around social distancing, washing hands, face coverings, self-isolation and testing."