NINE new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pembrokeshire according to latest figures released by Public Health Wales today, October 9.

23 news cases have been found in Carmarthenshire and two more have been found in Ceredigion.

It means that Pembrokeshire has now had 401 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

766 cases were recorded across Wales while two new deaths have also been recorded by Public Health Wales.

Just over 12,500 cases were carried out across the country on Thursday, October 8.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “As we approach World Mental Health Day tomorrow (10 October 2020) we are reminding everyone of the importance of checking in on family and friends who may be struggling – even if this can’t be done face to face due to local restrictions in many areas, just picking up the phone can make a big difference to someone’s day.

“A recent Public Health Wales survey revealed that more than one in five (21 per cent) of people have been worrying a lot about their mental health, with 55 per cent of those with children in the house also worrying a lot about their children’s wellbeing.

“There are resources to support mental health and wellbeing from the How Are You Doing campaign at www.phw.nhs.wales/howareyoudoing. If you have serious concerns for your mental health please do contact your GP.”

“Please don’t delay in booking a test if you or a member of your household develop symptoms, however mild such as a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell. You must book a test for Coronavirus promptly to help control the spread of infection. Visit www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or call 119. Tests are free, there is no charge.

“You and your household must self-isolate while waiting for the result of your test, and comply with any restrictions in the event of a positive result. If you test positive for Coronavirus should continue to self-isolate for 10 days. Other household members, including those who do not have any symptoms, must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days.

“Even if you don’t have symptoms, you may also be contacted by contact tracers as part of the Welsh Government’s Test, Trace, Protect strategy. In this event, you must comply with their instructions. Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely. Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

“Local restrictions are now in place in Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan, and Wrexham local authority areas, and in Llanelli.

“People who live in these areas must abide by these restrictions to protect themselves, their families, friends, older and vulnerable people, and keep Wales safe. For more information about restrictions in your area, visit the Welsh Government website.

“It is vital that people in every part of Wales stick to social distancing guidelines – that’s staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly. They must also self-isolate immediately when asked to do so.

“Helpful advice and support is available via the NHS COVID-19 app. As well as providing alerts if you have been in contact with someone with Coronavirus, the app will also tell you the current risk level in your area.

“Information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or via the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

“Advice on travelling abroad, including the latest information on quarantine requirements on returning home, can be found on the Welsh Government and FCO websites.

“Public Health Wales is urging all eligible people in Wales to have their free flu vaccine as NHS Wales begins its largest ever national flu vaccine programme. For the latest information, visit www.beatflu.org or www.curwchffliw.org or search Beat Flu or Curwch Ffliw on Twitter and Facebook.”