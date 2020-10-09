A PEMBROKE Dock man who operated a waste and recycling facility has been ordered to pay more than £1,900.

Darren Jones, of Highway House, Ferry Terrace, Waterloo, Pembroke Dock, admitted two counts of breaching planning conditions and a single charge of failing to comply with an enforcement notice.

The offences related to the operation of a waste and recycling centre at Ferry Terrace and parking of heavy goods vehicles.

Conditions attached to the planning permission granted in July 2017 prevented the stacking of waste material at a height above four metres. The condition was put in place to ensure neighbouring amenity is not adversely affected.

A second condition was to ensure that the use of the site was in accordance with the site layout plan.

Monitoring by Council officers observed that the height of the material was above the conditioned limits and that material was being stored outside the designated areas, leading to heavy goods vehicles being parked on the public highway outside the site.

A breach of conditions notice was served in December 2017 and a second breach of condition notice was served in June 2019.

In August 2019 enforcement officers also became aware that two buildings had been constructed without planning permission.

An enforcement notice to cease use of residential land for storage of site materials and demolition of the buildings was served and not complied with.

A further visit in January 2020 showed materials being stored at a height of about seven metres.

Jones appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 30 and was fined £105 for each charge of breaching planning conditions and £1000 for failing to comply with the enforcement notice.

Costs of £601.65 and a £100 surcharge were also imposed.

Following sentencing, Cllr Jon Harvey, Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Planning, said: “Since I have taken up the role of Cabinet Member for Planning, I have in conjunction with officers been determined to take a hard line in respect of planning breaches.

“The planning system is there to regulate the use of land and part of this involves safeguarding the amenity of adjoining residents.

“The message is simple, obtain the necessary planning permissions, comply with the conditions or face the enforcement action and a potential criminal conviction.”