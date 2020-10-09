POLICE are still making enquiries into the incident outside Penally Camp yesterday, Thursday October 8.
Officers and an ambulance were called to the location where a man was lying on the ground after allegedly receiving an injury.
A Dyfed-Powys police spokeswoman said today, Friday October 9:"Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an allegation of assault outside Penally Asylum Accommodation Centre yesterday (Thursday).
"A 55-year-old member of the public alleges he sustained injuries after being assaulted while taking photographs of the site.
"The incident did not involve any of the service users resident at the centre.
"Local officers attended the site at 2.45pm yesterday, along with paramedics.
"The injured man was taken to hospital and has subsequently been released.
"Police are still investigating the circumstances around the incident, but no arrests have been made."
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to the Penally area of Tenby on Thursday 08 October at 2.49pm to reports of an injured person.
"We responded with one emergency ambulance and one patient was conveyed to Withybush Hospital for treatment."