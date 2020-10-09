POLICE officers did not make any arrests following an altercation between two people on Wednesday night, October 7.
Officers were called shortly before 9pm but said that it may have been a ‘verbal altercation’.
A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.57pm on Wednesday, a report of two people involved in an altercation on Vine Road, Johnston.
“Upon arrival it was established no-one was injured, and the alleged disturbance may have been a verbal altercation.
“No-one has been arrested or charged in relation to this incident.”