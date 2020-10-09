THE future of fashion store chains with shops in several Pembrokeshire towns looks uncertain and thousands of jobs are at risk at Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group after it filed a notice to appoint administrators and warned of "significant cuts and closures".
The high street fashion chain, which has a store in Haverfordwest, also owns Peacocks – with shops in Haverfordwest, Tenby, Pembroke Dock and Milford Haven - and Jaeger, has 24,000 staff.
It has now lodged a notice of intention to appoint administrators to look for potential buyers as it attempts to keep the business afloat.
Bosses told staff on Friday morning that national and local coronavirus lockdowns had hit sales hard.
Comments are closed on this article.