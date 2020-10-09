A BEETLES book, inspired by both nature and the Fab Four has raised £901 for a wildlife charity, it has been announced on what would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday.

Peter Brown, known to many in Pembrokeshire as a teacher, biologist and nature enthusiast is now in his eighties.

Undiminished by advancing years he shares his enthusiasm for beetles in his latest book, using links to the Liverpudlian musical phenomenon to get his message home with a joyful nod to the Beatlemania of the 1960s.

The Beetles (The Fab Four Thousand) is a collection of poems detailing some of our disappearing native beetles, with illustrations from Fran Evans.

The clever yet accessible poems capture the nature of British beetles (timely as all insects are in serious decline). The words are wonderfully complemented by Fran's beautifully colourful, yet accurate, illustrations.

All proceeds from the book are going towards the Skomer Tractor Fund and sales have so far raised £901.

Sarah Kessell, CEO of the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales said:

"We love Peter's delightful poems. We are very grateful for the incredible donation and would like to thank Peter and Fran who both donated their work, Signspeed who donated the setting, editing and print of 600 copies and The Darwin Centre who funded a free copy to every school in Pembrokeshire.

"Thanks to Peter's donation, we have been able to purchase a new vehicle for Skomer Island. We simply couldn't deliver our vital conservation work without the support of people like Peter. Thank you!"

If you haven't managed to get your hands on a copy of The Beetles , there are still a few available in the Welsh Wildlife Centre gift shop in Cilgerran.