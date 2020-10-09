Aldi have issued a major recall on several popular chicken products following fears that the items were contaminated with salmonella.

We've put together all the details on the items affected - and what you need to do.

Which products are being recalled?

Aldi have recalled Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken due to salmonella concerns.

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

The chain supermarket said: “We are recalling specific batches of these products due to the possible presence of Salmonella.”

The following batches of Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken are being recalled.

Product details:

Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken

Pack size: 210g

Batch code: L15320, L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L16020

Best before: May 25, 2022

Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken

Pack size: 210g

Batch code: L15320, L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L16020

Best before: May 25, 2022

What is Salmonella?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) explains that “Salmonellosis is a disease caused by the bacteria Salmonella. It is usually characterized by acute onset of fever, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea and sometimes vomiting.”

The onset of symptoms occurs 6–72 hours (usually 12–36 hours) after ingestion of Salmonella, and illness lasts between 2–7 days.

“Symptoms of salmonellosis are relatively mild and patients will make a recovery without specific treatment in most cases. However, in some cases, particularly in children and elderly patients, the associated dehydration can become severe and life-threatening,” adds the WHO.

What action have Aldi taken?

Aldi have recalled the above products and a point of sale notice has been published on Aldi’s website, explaining to customers why the products are being recalled and what to do if they have bought the product.

What should customers do if they have bought any of these products?

If you have bought any of the above products do not consume them. Instead, return them to the nearest Aldi store for a full refund.

For more information, visit the Aldi website.