BOOK lovers will be able to order items from Newport Community Library from this Saturday, October 10, as the order and collect service extends further.
The order and collect service at Newport Community Library will then be available every Saturday between 10:30am and 12:30pm.
A spokesperson for Newport Community Library Group said:
"The volunteers are looking forward to being able to get back to issuing books once more and will be implementing the measures required to stop the spread of coronavirus.
"While the library has been closed, we have been busy painting the exterior of the building, keeping it looking smart and welcoming.
"We are also on the lookout for new volunteers to help out in the library and can offer training in a Covid-controlled environment.
"We are looking to extend our opening hours but need extra help to do this."
More information on order and collect at local libraries, as well as further library service re-opening details and Covid safety measures can be found at: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-guidance/libraries-re-opening.