PEMBROKESHIRE people have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for the way they have helped residents in the county - particularly during the coronavirus crisis.

Agricultural mental health charity founder Emma Picton-Jones, Saundersfoot county councillor Phil Baker, Fishguard charity stalwart Gwyneth Evans and housing tenancy officer Liam Hewitt all receive the British Empire Medal (BEM).

And there is an MBE (Member of the British Empire) award for Preseli Pembrokeshire Conservative election agent Georgina Bryan, for political and public service.

Emma Picton-Jones set up the mental health charity for the agricultural sector, the DPJ Foundation, in 2016, following the death of her husband Daniel.

She receives her honour for services to charity.

Liam Hewitt, who works for the Pembrokeshire Care Society, receives his award for public service during Covid-19, with Cllr Baker named for his service to his community during the pandemic. and Cllr Baker both receive their awards for services to their communities during Covid-19.

Cllr Baker said he was 'extremely humbled' at the honour.

He added: "In early March I really wanted to help the residents of Saundersfoot and area during the onset of lockdown. I consider this to be recognition of all the community groups and volunteers, especially Saundersfoot Connect, Saundersfoot Chamber for Tourism and Saundersfoot Community Council.

"As the situation, changed not only did we support shielding and vulnerable residents, but also welcomed our visitors to a safe environment and supported our local independent businesses.

"I would also pay tribute to my wife Ann who supported me through the months when we dealt with over 500 phone calls."

Gwyneth set up Fishguard’s Paul Satori Hospice charity shop, which she managed from 1999 to 2017. She helped move the store to a larger shop and opened two additional shops.

During her time managing the shops they raised £750,000 for Paul Sartori. Gwyneth also did house to house collections, coffee mornings, raffles and local pub quizzes to raise funds and continues to raise funds for the charity to this day.

Gwyneth also set up the Fishguard and Goodwick Friendship Circle in 2002. The circle now has over 60 members aged 50 and over. Pre-coronavirus they met every Friday morning and also go on day trips and weekends away.

Gwyneth also secured lottery funding for a monthly tea dance enjoyed by members of the circle and the wider community.

Gwyneth has been a member of Lions International for many years and in 2017 she became secretary of the Fishguard branch.

She arranges Fun days, mans a weekly stall at the local market and organises raffles.

She is also an active supporter of Cancer Research and has raised at least £10,000 over the past few years and raised money for Wales Air Ambulance.

The announcement was postponed from the summer in order to mark the efforts of individuals playing crucial roles during the first months of the Covid-19 effort.

The outstanding achievements of over 100 people in Wales who received awards in the honours list have been praised by the country's Secretary of State, Simon Hart, who is also MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.

The list was postponed from June in order to honour recipients who are making an outstanding contribution to tackle coronavirus in their communities.

It includes representatives from frontline services such as NHS staff, people delivering food and goods, education professionals as well as those providing social and community services.

.

Mr Hart said:“Twice a year we recognise the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom, in a wide range of professions, industries and communities.

“But the announcement of this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours come at an incredibly poignant time as we continue to fight the impact of coronavirus. Many of those honoured today include those not only selflessly serving their communities but who are also responsible for planning Wales’ response to the virus and caring for those suffering its consequences.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those honoured today and wish to congratulate them on their individual achievements.”

A full list of recipients can be found on the Cabinet Office website.