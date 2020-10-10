Morrisons have unveiled major changes across all of their supermarkets.
Here's everything you need to know about the differences in store next time you shop.
What are Morrisons changing?
Bosses of Morrisons have announced they are introducing ‘quieter hours’ on Sundays with no music, checkout beeps or PA announcements for the first hour of shopping.
It will be in place for stores that open from 10-4pm, with quiet hours will operate from 10am-11am.
Quieter hours currently operate every Saturday between 9am – 10am in all Morrisons stores.
When did Morrisons first introduce the initiative?
The initiative was first introduced in 2018 after listening to families affected by autism who shared their difficulties in shopping in noisy and busy environments.
Many customers have appreciated the initiative and as a result it will now be extended to the first hour of store opening every Sunday to provide more opportunities to shop peacefully.
What will happen during Morrisons quieter hours?
During Quieter Hours, Morrisons stores will:
- Dim the lights
- Turn music and radio off
- Avoid making tannoy announcements
- Reduce movement of trolleys and baskets
- Turn checkout beeps and other electrical noises down
- Place a poster outside to tell customers it's Quieter Hour
What have Morrisons said?
David Potts, Morrisons' chief executive, said: "The introduction of the quieter hours has been appreciated by many customers who prefer to shop in a calmer environment.
"Extending them to include Sundays will offer more opportunities to shop more peacefully.”
When will the Quieter hour begin?
A quieter hour will operate in the first hour from opening at every Morrisons store from this Sunday, October 11.
For information on Morrisons store opening times, visit: https://my.morrisons.com/storefinder/.
Comments are closed on this article.