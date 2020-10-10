NARBERTH'S Hotel Plas Hyfryd has confirmed that one of its staff members has tested positive for coronavirus.
"We are sad to say that a part-time member of staff has tested positive for coronavirus," said a spokesperson for the hotel.
"This member of staff works one shift a week and has very limited contact with guests."
The hotel said it had consulted at length with Public Health Wales (PHW) and complied fully with track trace and protect procedures.
This has resulted in a very small number of staff being asked to isolate. The hotel has been advised by PHW that it does not need to contact any members of the public regarding this case at the moment.
"We are supporting all members of staff affected," said the spokesperson. "We will be responding immediately to anything Public Health Wales asks of us."
The hotel confirmed that it is still operating as normal and that all the correct coronavirus procedures are in place.
The spokesman thanked members of the public for their continued support,