To celebrate World Mental Health day today, October 10, we are sharing tips, information and advice from mental health charity Mind on How to look after your mental health.

The first way recommended on the Mind website is to find ways to relax and reduce stress. The techniques the charity recommends are listed below:

If there's something that helps you relax, try to find time to fit it into your day. For example, this could be having a bath or going for a walk. If you find it difficult to switch off, you could try some of the tips and exercises in the Mind.org.uk relaxation pages.

Take a break if you need to

If you're feeling overwhelmed by a stressful situation, try to take a break. A change of scene can help you to relax and relieve feelings of anxiety, even just for a few minutes.

"For me, whenever I feel overwhelmed or like I’m being mentally negative, I put my headphones on and go for a walk. This helps me zone out and ensures I don’t do anything I will later regret."

Do something you enjoy

Try to make time to do an activity you like on a regular basis. This could be something small, like cooking a meal, ringing a friend or listening to music.

"I find listening to radio or audiobooks very helpful to distract from low mood or sadness."

Try to manage stress

If you're under a lot of pressure, you may start to feel overwhelmed or out of control. Stress can also cause physical side effects.

See Mind's pages on stress for tips on dealing with pressure and coping with stressful events.

Try mindfulness

Mindfulness is a way of paying attention to the present moment, using techniques like meditation, breathing exercises and yoga. It's been shown to help people become more aware of their thoughts and feelings. This means that instead of being overwhelmed by your feelings, it becomes easier to manage them.

See Mind's pages on mindfulness for more information, including some exercises you could try.

"I had to make room to be well. Sounds daft but give yourself some space – in my case I used mindfulness to help me gain control."

Give yourself some tech-free time

If you find that being on your phone or computer a lot is making you feel more busy and stressed, try to take a break. This could be for just an hour or two. If you find this difficult, try putting your phone in another room or setting an alarm to time yourself.