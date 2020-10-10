34 MORE cases of coronavirus have been reported in the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire today, Saturday October 10.

There have been 23 more cases reported in Carmarthenshire, nine more cases in Pembrokeshire and two more in Ceredigion.

This brings the total amount of cases in the three counties reported to Public Health Wales in the last seven days to 157; 96 in Carmarthenshire, 31 in Pembrokeshire and 31 in Ceredigion.

Infection rates have shot up compared to this time last month; on September 10 there were a total of eight cases; Seven cases were found in Carmarthenshire, one Ceredigion, and none in Pembrokeshire.

In total in the three counties have seen 1,806 cases reported since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The total amount of coronavirus cases now recorded in Wales is 29,028. A total of 766 new cases were reported across Wales today.

There have been two new coronavirus related deaths reported in Wales today. This brings the total number of deaths caused by the virus in Wales to 1,646.

Dr Christopher Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales is today confirming 21 additional deaths on our data dashboard. “Although this appears to be a large daily upturn in the number of fatalities, this increase is the result of a delay in incorporating 17 deaths that occurred in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board between Saturday 3 and Wednesday 7 October. “Public Health Wales provides rapid reporting relating to coronavirus in Wales, which is subject to ongoing data reconciliation. The official statistics relating to coronavirus deaths in Wales are published weekly by the Office for National Statistics.

“The First Minister has confirmed that restrictions are being introduced in Bangor following a sharp rise in cases. The new measures will come into force at 6pm on Saturday 10 October to protect people’s health and control the spread of the virus.

“Local restrictions are now in place in Bangor, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan, and Wrexham local authority areas, and in Llanelli. “People who live in these areas must abide by these restrictions to protect themselves, their families, friends, older and vulnerable people, and keep Wales safe. For more information about restrictions in your area, visit the Welsh Government website.

“It is vital that people in every part of Wales stick to social distancing guidelines – that’s staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly. They must also self-isolate immediately when asked to do so. “We are also reminding everyone not to delay in booking a Coronavirus test if you or a member of your household develop symptoms of the virus, however mild such as a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell.

“You must book a test for Coronavirus promptly to help control the spread of infection. Visit www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or call 119. Tests are free, there is no charge.

“You and your household must self-isolate while waiting for the result of your test, and comply with any restrictions in the event of a positive result. If you test positive for Coronavirus should continue to self-isolate for 10 days. Other household members, including those who do not have any symptoms, must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days.

“Even if you don’t have symptoms, you may also be contacted by contact tracers as part of the Welsh Government’s Test, Trace, Protect strategy. In this event, you must comply with their instructions. “Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely. Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

“Helpful advice and support is available via the NHS COVID-19 app. As well as providing alerts if you have been in contact with someone with Coronavirus, the app will also tell you the current risk level in your area.

“Information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or via the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.”