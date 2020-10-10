To celebrate World Mental Health day today, October 10, we are sharing tips, information and advice from mental health charity Mind on how to look after your mental health.

The second technique recommended on the Mind website is to find ways to learn and be creative. The techniques the charity recommends are listed below:

Try doing something creative

Doing something creative can help distract you from difficult thoughts or feelings, or help you to process them. It can also be rewarding.

You could try doing something like drawing, playing a musical instrument or baking. Try not to worry about the finished product. Just focus on enjoying yourself.

Join a class or group

Learning a new skill in a group can be enjoyable, and help boost your confidence. To find out what's on in your area, contact your local Mind, search the National Alliance of Arts in Health and Wellbeing directory, or ask at your local library or community centre.

Try online learning Online learning is a good option if it's difficult to get out and about or you're short on time.

See the FutureLearn and OpenLearn websites to find free online courses.

Craft with Mind

Mind can help you organise a Crafternoon. It also has lots of crafty templates you can try.

"I find that any sort of craft activity really focuses my mind and stops me concentrating on negative thoughts. It can also be quite rewarding to actually produce something (although can have the opposite effect if things don't work out quite as intended)."

