To celebrate World Mental Health day today, October 10, we are sharing tips, information and advice from mental health charity Mind on How to look after your mental health.

The third way recommended on the Mind website is to find ways to spend time in nature. The techniques the charity recommends are listed below:

Try to spend some time outdoors

Spending time in nature outdoors can help improve your mood and reduce feelings of stress and anger. Mind's information on nature and mental health has more about the benefits and lots of ideas you could try.

"When I was feeling really low recently I went for a walk in a nearby park. The bulbs were beautiful, and enjoying those and listening to the birds singing really helped lift my mood."

Bring nature indoors

This can give you the benefits of nature without having to go to a park or public garden. You could buy flowers, potted plants or seeds for growing on your window sill. Or you could collect natural materials from outdoors, such as leaves, flowers, feathers, and use them to decorate your living space.

Spend time with animals Lots of people find that being with animals is calming and enjoyable. You could try pet-sitting or dog walking, feed birds from your window, or visit a local community farm.

"Spending time with an animal... is one of the best things you can do to understand and learn about what wellbeing and happiness really are."

Try a mindfulness exercise in nature

Pay attention to your surroundings and find things to see, hear, taste, smell and touch. See Mind's information on taking a mindful moment in nature for ideas you could try.

"I have several physical health challenges as well as mental health... so I've had to be creative in what I do for my wellbeing. I'm part of a community gardening group... I can pot up plants and help make nutritious meals."

Read Katie's blog about how discovering a love of gardening has helped her.